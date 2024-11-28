Premier League make Newcastle United official announcement for Crystal Palace

The match officials for Newcastle United’s Premier League match at Crystal Palace on Saturday (3pm kick-off) have been confirmed.

Darren England will be referee for the match at Selhurst Park as Newcastle look to bounce back from a disappointing defeat against West Ham United. It will be England’s first match in charge of Newcastle since their final home game of last season back in May as they drew 1-1 with Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park.

England’s last away match in charge of Newcastle was a 1-0 defeat at Luton Town last December. Although he hasn’t been involved in any major controversies surrounding Newcastle in recent seasons, England was part of one of the major refereeing controversies of the 2023-24 campaign while working as video assistant referee during Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur last September.

England made the decision that led to Luis Diaz’s goal for Liverpool being incorrectly disallowed. Then Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp even suggested that the match should be replayed after his side also saw Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota sent off as Spurs netted a stoppage-time winner.

On Saturday, England will be assisted by Adrian Holmes and Andrew Fox with Andy Davies as fourth official. Jarred Gillett will be on VAR, assisted by Akil Howson.

Newcastle will be looking to get back to winning ways after a 2-0 defeat to West Ham United at St James’ Park on Tuesday night. The Magpies were beaten 2-0 on their previous visit to Selhurst Park back in April but The Eagles have endured a tough start to the current season having won just one of their opening 12 matches which has left them sitting 19th in the table.