Premier League make Newcastle United official decision v Forest after controversial Chelsea & Spurs incidents
Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest: The Premier League match officials have been confirmed for the Boxing Day clash at St James' Park.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Premier League match officials have been confirmed for Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest at St James' Park on Boxing Day (12:30pm kick-off).
Chris Kavanagh will referee the match as Newcastle look to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat at Luton Town before Christmas. The Magpies have lost four of their last seven Premier League matches with Kavanagh in charge of the 2-0 defeat at AFC Bournemouth last month and 4-1 loss at Tottenham Hotspur.
In the defeat at Spurs, Kavanagh handed a yellow card to Cristian Romero for a cynical foul on Callum Wilson. Replays and further analysis suggested the Argentine was fortunate to stay on the pitch.
Kavanagh will be assisted by Simon Bennett and Dan Robathan with Darren Bond as fourth official. Jarred Gillett will be VAR for the match, assisted by Darren Cann.
Gillett recently officiated Newcastle's penalty shootout defeat at Chelsea in the Carabao Cup quarter-final. The Australian referee allowed Moises Caicedo to escape with a yellow card for an early challenge on Anthony Gordon that Magpies head coach Eddie Howe deemed 'horrible' after the match.
With no VAR in place in the Carabao Cup quarter-final, Gillett's on-field decision stood. Levi Colwill also avoided a potential red card for a high challenge on Emil Krafth which forced the defender off at half-time.
It has been a difficult few weeks for Newcastle on the whole having lost each of their last four away games in the Premier League. In addition, they have also exited the Carabao Cup and Champions League.
But the home form of Eddie Howe's side has been one positive throughout the season with eight wins out of nine in the league.