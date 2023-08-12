Allan Saint-Maximin has been Newcastle United’s most high-profile departure of the summer following his move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli. The Frenchman has been joined at the club by former Manchester City and Liverpool men Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino in what promises to be a very exciting front three.

And the trio didn’t take long to combine for a goal with Saint-Maximin supplying Mahrez who in turn found Firmino for his second of the night - just ten minutes into the game. The Brazilian would end with a hat-trick to send Al-Ahli top of the table.

It has been a fine start for Saint-Maximin in Saudi Arabia following his move from Tyneside - one that was required for the club to comply with Financial Fair Play constraints and allow them to strengthen their squad this summer. Speaking about his departure from Newcastle, the Frenchman revealed why he decided to move to Saudi Arabia and delivered a touching tribute to his former supporters.

Saint-Maximin said: “I love them. That’s life you know.

“As I always said the most important thing is the fans and the club. I’m not bigger than the club - if the club think it was the best option for them and for sure, Al-Ahli gave me a great opportunity as well.

“If both parties are happy with that and this can help Newcastle to finish in a better position or win something this season, then I will be very happy. For sure Newcastle supporters will always stay there [in my heart] and I always think about them because they gave me everything and without them, I would have never been given the opportunity to sign for Al-Ahli.

“I’m a guy who never forgets and I hope they never forget what I gave to them.”

The Magpies, without Saint-Maximin, face Aston Villa in their first Premier League game of the new season with supporters potentially given their first glimpse at some of their new heroes. Sandro Tonali, Tino Livramento and Harvey Barnes could all be handed their competitive Newcastle United debuts by Eddie Howe this evening against Unai Emery’s side.