£21m winger poised for Newcastle United move in 2025 as agent makes transfer request

Miguel Almiron has reportedly been targeted by one of Newcastle United’s Premier League opponents.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Leicester City are targeting reinforcements out wide in the January transfer window new manager Ruud van Nistelrooy reportedly interested in the 30-year-old Paraguayan. According to The Sun, Leicester are interested in taking Almiron on a half-season loan deal.

Newcastle’s preference would be to sell Almiron rather than loan him out next month but will listen to offers for the player despite Eddie Howe being keen to keep his squad together.

On Almiron, Howe said: “Miggy is still absolutely Miggy in every way which I mean as an absolute compliment. He's smiley, happy, focused, professional and he's an unbelievable guy.

“I can't praise his professionalism enough this season because he hasn't had the minutes he would have wanted. He's never lacked that showing of everything he's delivered for us and I know he's ready to play if needed.

“The other night he came on and showed his qualities. I've never doubted his qualities for a second and there's been a lot of speculation over Miggy's future for a while and I think all I'd ever say to any player that's contracted here and loved like Miggy is, my only focus is on Miggy being here and being shown the respect he deserves for his contributions to Newcastle.”

Almiron’s agent Daniel Campos has recently confirmed the interest in his client from Saudi Arabia and the United States, stating the Newcastle star wants to stay in Europe.

“There was a specific offer from Saudi Arabia, but Miguel Almiron didn’t want to go, I always prioritise sporting matters,” Campos told La Union AM. “They always call me from that market, I tell them that it is a good offer and there we will chat with Miguel.

“Newcastle changed the sporting direction of the club and there is no urgency to sell, if there are possibilities, we will see. He went through many cycles at the club and he is an idol.

“Miguel knows that if there is something, we will listen to him. It was the same coach who kept him when there were proposals, Newcastle are asking a high value for him.

“Miguel wants to stay in Europe, he succeeded there, he has more than 230 games in the Premier League. Everyone wants to get there, he had the opportunity, and he knows how difficult it is.”