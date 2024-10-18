Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Premier League have revealed the officials for Newcastle United’s clash with Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle United host Brighton on Saturday afternoon knowing a win would take them above their opponents, with the right set of results elsewhere potentially seeing them end the weekend in fourth place. Eddie Howe’s side had to settle for a point at Goodison Park last time out, whilst the Seagulls defeated Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 in their last match before the international break.

Ahead of Saturday’s game (3pm kick-off), the Premier League have announced that Peter Bankes will be the man in the middle. Bankes recently took charge of Newcastle United’s 3-1 defeat against Fulham, but was at the centre of huge controversy a week later.

Bankes was the man on VAR duty for Manchester United’s 3-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford - one that saw Bruno Fernandes sent off in the first-half. Bankes agreed with Chris Kavanagh’s on-field decision to award a red card, however, Fernandes’ suspension was rescinded following the game, with Howard Webb subsequently admitting that the VAR had made an error in not asking Kavanagh to take another look at the tackle.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast about the incident, Webb said: “I was frustrated that we didn't step in to rectify it because it was clearly wrong in my opinion. He slipped, he tried to trip him but it was the side of the foot and he didn't drive the studs in. If he had then it would have been a red card.”

Tony Harrington, who refereed Newcastle’s 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup earlier this month, will be on VAR duty at Stockley Park on Saturday. Eddie Smart and Nick Greenhalgh will assist Bankes at St James’ Park on Saturday with James Bell acting as fourth official.

The Magpies are unbeaten in their last three meetings with Brighton at St James’ Park, but drew 1-1 with the Seagulls in their last meeting back in May - a result that severely dented their chances of finishing in 6th place and securing European football. Saturday will also mark the first time Fabian Hurzeler has taken on Howe as a manager.