Premier League make Newcastle United v Everton official decision

The Premier League have revealed that Tony Harrington will referee Newcastle United’s game against Everton tonight. The Magpies go into the clash with the Toffees searching for back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since the beginning of December following their stunning 4-3 victory against West Ham on Saturday.

Everton, meanwhile, head to the north east winless in their last 12 league outings and on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Bouremouth at the weekend. The Toffees sit just three points above the relegation zone and are facing another potential points deduction from the Premier League for further breaches of their financial rules.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

It is set to be a mouth-watering game and whilst Anthony Gordon won’t feature against his former side through suspension, it will be a game that sees Jordan Pickford feature at St James’ Park - a venue that he often strides out as the pantomime villain. Harrington, therefore, will be keen to keep a lid on tensions throughout the 90 minutes.

Harrington has yet to take charge of a Magpies match this season, but has been on VAR and fourth official duties for some of their games and actually refereed this fixture last season - Newcastle secured a 1-0 win on that occasion.