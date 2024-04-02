Anthony Gordon issues ‘confident’ verdict ahead of Newcastle United’s ‘massive’ game v Everton
Anthony Gordon is confident his teammates will be able to secure back-to-back victories when they host Everton at St James’ Park tonight. The Magpies come into the game having secured a sensational comeback win against West Ham on Saturday to reignite their hopes of qualifying for European football next season.
Gordon starred against the Hammers, but was shown a very late red card by Rob Jones after kicking the ball away. The 23-year-old, who began the game on eight Premier League yellow cards, was given two bookings and thus shown a red, by Jones, and will miss tonight’s match against his former side.
It will be just the second game in all competitions Gordon has missed this season - with his other absence coming at the London Stadium again due to suspension. Speaking ahead of the meeting with Everton, Gordon said: “Massive game, back-to-back wins are going to be important. Obviously playing my old club I feel like I'm in a good place and I'm in good form.
“I don't want to miss any games but that game specifically I wanted to play in. Confident we'll still win the game anyway.”
Gordon, along with most of his teammates, endured a difficult night at Goodison Park back in December during the reverse fixture and they will be keen to avenge that result and pile more misery onto their opponents who haven’t won a Premier League game in 12 attempts - a run spanning back to December 16. The Toffees currently sit just three points above the relegation zone and are still awaiting further potential punishment from the Premier League for breaching financial rules.