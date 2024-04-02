Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anthony Gordon is confident his teammates will be able to secure back-to-back victories when they host Everton at St James’ Park tonight. The Magpies come into the game having secured a sensational comeback win against West Ham on Saturday to reignite their hopes of qualifying for European football next season.

Gordon starred against the Hammers, but was shown a very late red card by Rob Jones after kicking the ball away. The 23-year-old, who began the game on eight Premier League yellow cards, was given two bookings and thus shown a red, by Jones, and will miss tonight’s match against his former side.

It will be just the second game in all competitions Gordon has missed this season - with his other absence coming at the London Stadium again due to suspension. Speaking ahead of the meeting with Everton, Gordon said: “Massive game, back-to-back wins are going to be important. Obviously playing my old club I feel like I'm in a good place and I'm in good form.

“I don't want to miss any games but that game specifically I wanted to play in. Confident we'll still win the game anyway.”