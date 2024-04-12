Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Premier League have revealed that Tim Robinson will referee Newcastle United’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday lunchtime. Both teams come into the game having taken seven points from their last three league outings and with great ambitions of qualifying for European football next season.

The Magpies currently sit four places and 13 points behind Ange Postecoglou’s side, but know a win would see them end the game in 6th place with Manchester United and West Ham to play on Saturday evening and Sunday respectively. Spurs, meanwhile, know a win would give them a lead over Aston Villa in the race for fourth place.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robinson will take charge of his fourth Newcastle United game this season, having previously officiated their wins over Crystal Palace and Wolves at St James’ Park and their heavy defeat to Everton at St James’ Park. Robinson will be assisted by Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn on Saturday, Oliver Langford will be fourth official whilst Stuart Attwell and Sian Massey-Ellis will be on VAR duty.

Robinson’s most recent match saw him take charge of Leeds United’s clash with Sunderland on Tuesday night. The game finished goalless, however, Daniel Farke’s side felt aggrieved when Luke O’Nien’s handball in the box went unpunished by the referee.

Speaking post-match, Farke said: “We were pretty unfortunate with some decisions, clear handball in the first half should have been a penalty, clear handball in the second half should have been a penalty.

“The added time, it felt a bit harsh after substitutions, lots of time wasting and discussions. I don't know if we would have scored a goal, but I know we were pretty unlucky with some decisions on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad