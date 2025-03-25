Premier League reveal major Newcastle United v Brighton and Crystal Palace update

POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Premier League have revealed that Newcastle United’s matches against Crystal Palace and Brighton will be broadcast on TV.

Eddie Howe’s side have ten Premier League matches remaining this season with Champions League qualification their big aim. Having already secured Conference League football after their Carabao Cup win over Liverpool, the Magpies have ten games to make good on their dreams of returning to the Champions League.

With the FA Cup to take centre stage at the weekend following the international break, Newcastle will spend the weekend parading the Carabao Cup trophy to the city and their supporters before they return to league action against Brentford on Wednesday 2 April (7:45pm kick-off) at St James’ Park. The matches then come thick-and-fast following the Bees’ visit to Tyneside as the business end of the season gets underway.

Newcastle United host Oliver Glasner’s side at St James’ Park on Wednesday 16 April in a match that was due to be played last weekend, but their participation in the Carabao Cup final ensured that game would be moved. The clash with the Eagles has been picked for TV coverage, but the initial date and time of kick-off, 7:30pm on 16 April, has not been altered. Sky Sports will broadcast that match in the United Kingdom.

The Premier League have also revealed that Newcastle United’s trip to face Brighton at the Amex Stadium at the beginning of May will also be broadcast on Sky Sports. That game has been pushed back by a day and will now take place on Sunday 5 May. Kick-off is at 2pm.

The announcement of the switch will interest Magpies fans in what is not only one of their furthest away trips of the season, but also on Mayday bank holiday weekend. The Premier League were due to announce this TV change at the end of last week, but missed their own deadline to release this information.

Following their trip to Brighton, Howe’s side face Chelsea at St James’ Park, Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium before returning home for their final match of the season against Everton. The clash with the Toffees will kick-off at 4pm on Sunday 25 May in-line with the nine other matches set to kick-off simultaneously.

Their matches against Chelsea and Arsenal, however, could still be moved date and time with those picks expected in the coming days.

Newcastle United’s Premier League fixture list

Tuesday 2 April - Brentford (h), 7:45pm kick-off

Monday 7 April - Leicester City (a), 8pm kick-off

Sunday 13 April - Manchester United (h), 4:30pm kick-off

Wednesday 16 April - Crystal Palace (h), 7:30pm kick-off

Saturday 19 April - Aston Villa (a), 5:30pm kick-off

Saturday 26 April - Ipswich Town (h), 3pm kick-off

Sunday 4 May - Brighton and Hove Albion (a), 2pm kick-off

Saturday 10 May - Chelsea (h) - SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Saturday 17 May - Arsenal (a) - SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Sunday 25 May - Everton (h) - 4pm kick-off