Newcastle United have ten matches to play in the Premier League this season as they eye a return to the Champions League.

With the Carabao Cup safely in their trophy cabinet, Newcastle United have ten league matches left to play and turn this memorable season into an all-time great one. If they can end the campaign with both a major trophy and Champions League qualification, then the Magpies will have far exceeded the hopes and dreams of many supporters ahead of what could be a transformational summer window.

Because of English clubs’ performance in European competitions this season, finishing in the top five of the Premier League is expected to be enough to secure Champions League football next season. Eddie Howe’s side have already guaranteed a Conference League place, but a spot in the Champions League is what they are all striving to achieve.

However, the Premier League table is so tight at the moment with Chelsea in 4th place and Bournemouth in 10th place being separated by just five points. Newcastle sit comfortably in that mix in 6th place with 47 points from 28 matches and a game in-hand (v Crystal Palace on April 16) on most of their rivals around them.

However, they finish the season with a tricky run of away games against Aston Villa, Brighton and Arsenal in potentially season-defining games. Ahead of those matches, we asked Grok to predict how the Premier League table will finish:

AI predicts final Premier League table

1) Liverpool - Their current lead (e.g., 95.8% title chance per Opta post-Manchester City win) and attacking prowess (Salah’s form) make them favorites to finish with ~90-95 points.

2) Arsenal - A strong second half could see them hit ~85-88 points, but they’ll fall short of overtaking Liverpool.

3) Nottingham Forest - Their unexpected surge (33.6% top-five chance) might land them ~70-75 points, securing third if they maintain momentum.

4) Chelsea - Revitalized under Enzo Maresca, they could finish with ~68-72 points, edging out rivals for fourth.

5) Manchester City - A late rally might push them to ~65-70 points, but their current slump suggests fifth.

6) Newcastle United - Consistent but not spectacular, they could end with ~62-66 points.

7) Brighton & Hove Albion - Solid play under Hürzeler might yield ~58-62 points.

8) Aston Villa - Champions League distractions could see them settle at ~55-60 points.

9) Tottenham Hotspur - Inconsistent form might cap them at ~54-58 points.

10) West Ham United - Graham Potter’s impact post-Lopetegui could lift them to ~52-55 points.

11) Bournemouth - A surprise package, potentially finishing with ~50-53 points.

12) Crystal Palace - Oliver Glasner’s steady hand might secure ~48-51 points.

13) Manchester United - A turbulent season under Amorim could mean ~45-50 points, their worst-ever Premier League finish.

14) Fulham - Mid-table comfort at ~44-47 points.

15) Brentford - Home strength could net them ~42-45 points.

16) Everton - Post-Dyche stability might see them survive with ~38-41 points.

17) Ipswich Town - Kieran McKenna’s tactics could clinch ~35-38 points, defying relegation odds.

18) Wolverhampton Wanderers - Defensive woes might leave them with ~32-35 points, relegated.

19) Leicester City - A tough return to the top flight could end at ~30-33 points.

20) Southampton - Dismal form (two wins by mid-March) suggests ~27-30 points, bottom.