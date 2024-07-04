Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton & Hove Albion helped Newcastle United avoid a Premier League points deduction by agreeing a club record transfer for Yankuba Minteh.

Shortly before the Premier League’s June 30 Profitability and Sustainability Rules deadline, Newcastle and Brighton struck a £33million deal for 19-year-old Yankuba Minteh. The winger becomes Brighton’s most expensive ever signing and Newcastle’s third most expensive sale despite not making an appearance for Eddie Howe’s side.

The sale, paired with that of Elliot Anderson’s £35million move to Nottingham Forest, helped Newcastle comply with PSR and avoid a potential points deduction ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

But Brighton owner Tony Bloom it would be ‘much better’ if clubs didn’t put the Premier League in a position where points deductions were a possibility. The Seagulls are in a very healthy financial position having sold Moisés Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister and Robert Sanchez last summer for a combined fee of £175million.

Brighton’s financial position ultimately came to Newcastle’s rescue as Bloom’s club were able to spend a significant fee on an unproven youngster such as Minteh.

During Fabian Hürzeler’s unveiling as Brighton’s new manager, Bloom dismissed PSR issues at other clubs as ‘background noise’.

“We know what we need to do and we don’t let that affect us,” he said. “June 30 is a weird situation. With the new rules coming up, that won’t be happening again.

“We just focussed what we have to do to improve our squad between now and the end of August to give Fabian the best tools to get the highest possible position.”

On potential points deductions for Premier League clubs, Bloom added: “It is the strongest league by far, the most popular league of the most popular sport.

“The Premier League is in a superb position but there are some issues. They will get resolved hopefully over the next one or two years.

“I don’t like the idea of clubs having points deducted in the middle of the season. However, the Premier League has to apply the rules.

"It would be much better if clubs didn’t put the Premier League in the position where they have to hand out punishments."