Why Eddie Howe was forced to make £52m Newcastle United change v Aston Villa

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United v Aston Villa team news: Alexander Isak, Kieran Trippier and Joelinton all start for Eddie Howe’s side at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle have made two changes to the side that beat Ipswich Town 4-0 on Saturday with Joe Willock and Tino Livramento dropping out in place of Joelinton and Kieran Trippier. It’s Trippier’s first start since the 0-0 draw at Everton in early October while Joelinton comes back after serving a one match suspension.

Willock drops back to the bench while Livramento drops out of the squad entirely. No reason has been given for Livramento’s absence by the club but it is understood to be due to illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle head into the match looking for a fourth successive win in all competitions following convincing victories over Leicester City, Brentford and Ipswich Town. Aston Villa sit two points ahead of Newcastle in the table meaning a win for Eddie Howe’s side would see them leapfrog Unai Emery’s team in the Premier League table.

The Magpies beat Villa 5-1 at St James’ Park in the opening day of the 2023-24 season. Sandro Tonali, Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes and an Alexander Isak brace saw the home side claim a convincing win with Moussa Diaby scoring for the visitors.

Isak heads into the match having scored nine goals and assisted three in his last nine Premier League games. Tonali scored on his debut against Villa and scored twice last time out at St James’ Park against Brentford.

Newcastle United line-up v Aston Villa: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Subs: Vlachodimos, Barnes, Targett, Osula, Almiron, Kelly, Willock, Longstaff, Miley