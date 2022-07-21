The 19-year-old had been linked with a move to Newcastle United after their pursuit of Hugo Ekitike failed to materialise.

The France Under-21 international scored six goals in 26 Ligue 1 appearances for Bordeaux last season.

Now, Southampton are set to complete a move for the young forward with Bordeaux confirming that they had agreed a deal in principle with the Premier League club for Mara. The fee is understood to be in the region of £11million.

A club Twitter post read (translated from French): “Agreement in principle with Southampton for the transfer of Sekou Mara. The striker will join England in order to pass his medical examination and sign his contract.”

Mara was also understood to be on Newcastle, Aston Villa and Leeds United’s radar this summer but all three refrained from making a bid as Southampton swooped in to secure the player ahead of the new Premier League season.