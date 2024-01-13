Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United will be able to play returning loaning players Isaac Hayden and Joe White in Premier League matches this month, should they choose to.

Hayden has been recalled from his loan spell at Standard Liege this month. While Premier League squad rules would allow Eddie Howe to name him in his matchday squad, the midfielder is set to leave the club on loan once again this month.

Joe White's loan move at Crewe Alexandra will also end this weekend with the 21-year-old midfielder returning to Newcastle next week for further assessment. White is eligible to be named in any Newcastle squad regardless as he was born after January 1, 2002.

Premier League squad rules state: "Each Premier League club submits a squad list after each transfer window closes. Changes to the squad list may be made during the period of a transfer window.

"Under-21 players are eligible over and above the limit of 25 players per squad. For the 2023-24 campaign, Under-21 players will have been born on or after 1 January 2002."