Premier League rule allows Newcastle United to play two new players after January moves - one won't
Newcastle United will be allowed to play returning loan players this month.
Newcastle United will be able to play returning loaning players Isaac Hayden and Joe White in Premier League matches this month, should they choose to.
Hayden has been recalled from his loan spell at Standard Liege this month. While Premier League squad rules would allow Eddie Howe to name him in his matchday squad, the midfielder is set to leave the club on loan once again this month.
Joe White's loan move at Crewe Alexandra will also end this weekend with the 21-year-old midfielder returning to Newcastle next week for further assessment. White is eligible to be named in any Newcastle squad regardless as he was born after January 1, 2002.
Premier League squad rules state: "Each Premier League club submits a squad list after each transfer window closes. Changes to the squad list may be made during the period of a transfer window.
"Under-21 players are eligible over and above the limit of 25 players per squad. For the 2023-24 campaign, Under-21 players will have been born on or after 1 January 2002."
As the January transfer window is currently taking place, Newcastle can amend their squad list to include the likes of Hayden, although they will likely refrain from doing so given the plans to send him out on loan. The same goes for any new arrival or any returning loan player above 21. Newcastle have Elliot Anderson, Joe Willock, Joelinton and Sandro Tonali currently unavailable in the central-midfield positions, allowing White to impress following his return. He could be involved in the squad to face Fulham in the FA Cup later this month as he awaits his senior competitive debut for the club.