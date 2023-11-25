Premier League rule Newcastle United ace out of Chelsea match as Eddie Howe ponders £31m call-up

Newcastle United team news: Eddie Howe will be without Lewis Hall against Chelsea this weekend as he ponders a replacement.

Lewis Hall is ineligible to feature for Newcastle United against Chelsea on Saturday (3pm kick-off) as Tino Livramento prepares to make his first Premier League start for the club.

Hall made his first Premier League start for Newcastle last time out at AFC Bournemouth but was taken off at half-time in the 2-0 defeat.

The 19-year-old left-back joined The Magpies from Chelsea on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy for £28million at the end of the season. Although the teenager's Chelsea career is effectively over due to the clause, Premier League rules state he is ineligible to face his parent club during his loan spell.

Hall has made five appearances for Newcastle this season, scoring once in a 3-0 Carabao Cup win at Manchester United earlier this month.

While the defender hasn't had too many opportunities to impress so far, head coach Eddie Howe is pleased with his work on the training ground.

"His commitment to his training and all the work he’s done behind-the-scenes has been really good," Howe admitted. "He’s a talented young player for sure. He has a beautiful left foot and he’s got a high level of technical ability.

"There is a real high potential with him. I think there is a few of his areas of his game that need smoothing out and improving but that would be no different to any other young player. We really do believe in him."

In addition to Hall being unavailable, left-backs Dan Burn and Matt Targett are also out injured, Livramento is the obvious choice to come into the side for his full Premier League debut for Newcastle.

But with Kieran Trippier, Emil Krafth, Matt Ritchie, Javier Manquillo and Paul Dummett also options in the full-back positions, Howe wouldn't confirm or deny whether the former Chelsea youth star would start. "He'd be an option we have," Howe told The Gazette. "We have a couple of options in the full-back areas, that's an area where we are blessed with a few options which is really good to have from my perspective.