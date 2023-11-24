Chelsea boss drops major selection hint and addresses Newcastle United rumours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mauricio Pochettino has dropped a major selection hint ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Newcastle United. The Blues come into the game on the back of two chaotic clashes against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City before the international period - and the Argentine has revealed one of his key players, full-back Reece James, will be fit to face the Magpies.

Speaking to the media, Pochettino said: “We'll see. He's doing well, he's at a very good level. Now you know one player that is going to play.”

Chelsea can move to within one point of their hosts with a win at St James’ Park, however, Pochettino is wary of the strengths Newcastle United possess and has praised Eddie Howe for the work he has done on Tyneside: “When we arrived to Southampton he was at Bournemouth and I think doing a great job.

“Great manager, one of the best coaches in England. Need to remember he arrived when Newcastle was bottom and look where Newcastle is. We know very well they are doing a fantastic job, Eddie is still young but with experience, one of the most talented coaches in Europe.”

This will be the first time Howe faces Pochettino as Newcastle United manager in a competitive game. The two sides squared off against each other in the Premier League Summer Series ahead of the season with a Miguel Almiron goal at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta securing a point for the Magpies on that occasion.

Howe has won one, lost one and drawn one against Chelsea since joining the club just over two years ago. Following Steve Bruce’s sacking, plenty of names were touted as Newcastle’s next potential manager with Pochettino, who had recently left his role as PSG boss, among the plethora of names linked with the club.

The 51-year-old was asked whether he could have been Newcastle manager at that point, responding: “No, you ask me in the past? Never was a possibility. No-one contact me.”