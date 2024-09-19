Premier League rules 'block' Newcastle United from making free agent signing as West Ham look to strike deal
Newcastle ended the summer without making a ‘major’ summer signing with the free transfer of Lloyd Kelly being the most notable addition to Eddie Howe’s squad. The Magpies also explored a free transfer of former Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo in June but the defender joined Chelsea instead.
And Howe then ruled out any further free agent signings to his squad. But that was before the Marc Guehi transfer saga that ran through August and ended in Newcastle failing to land the Crystal Palace centre-back.
With Howe admitting Newcastle hadn’t strengthened as much as they would have liked in certain areas in the summer, calls were made for the club to look at the free agent market this month.
One defender attracting Premier League interest this month is former Liverpool star Joel Matip. The 33-year-old was released over the summer with West Ham United, Fulham, AFC Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers all linked with a free transfer for the Champions League winner who made 150 Premier League appearances under Jurgen Klopp.
But those clubs have something that Newcastle don’t and that is space in their 25 man squad list to add any potential free agent signings.
Newcastle submitted a list of 25 senior players to the Premier League earlier this month which included five goalkeepers and left no space for any further additions. That prevents Newcastle from signing any free agents this year to be included in their squad for the first half of the 2024-25 Premier League season.
The only free agents Newcastle will be able to sign and be eligible to play will be those who are born on or after January 1, 2003 as they do not need to be included in the 25 man squad list. But the options in that regard are effectively non-existent.
