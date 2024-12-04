Two Newcastle United players will be walking a disciplinary tightrope over the next six matches.

Newcastle host Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday night (7:30pm kick-off) with only a few injury issues to contend with. Alexander Isak has declared himself available after a knock while Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth are unavailable due to injury.

No players will miss the match due to suspension despite some being very close to a ban. Premier League rules state that any player shown five bookings in the first 19 games of the Premier League season must serve a one-match ban.

Dan Burn served such a suspension last time out at St James’ Park against West Ham United before returning to the side after three weeks away against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

As it happened, Burn may well have missed the West Ham match anyway as he recovered from an ankle issue.

“When he got suspended, we used that as a chance to try to rest his ankle and get him 100 per cent fit,” said Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe. “He had a mixed time in that period where he didn’t play – he didn’t feel right, he went to see a specialist and he had really minimal training time, so I thought he was outstanding, all things considered, against Crystal Palace. After the game, he felt okay. “

Now Burn has served his bam, he must avoid reaching 10 yellow cards inside 32 games or else he will face a two-match suspension. Meanwhile, Newcastle still have Joelinton and Fabian Schar at serious risk of a ban with the pair accumulating four yellow cards each in the opening 13 league matches of the 2024-25 season.

Howe has admitted that both players are ‘likely’ to be banned and would not ask them to alter their playing style in order to avoid suspension.

Schar was shown a yellow for kicking the ball away in Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Arsenal earlier this month. He also served a three-match ban earlier this season after a straight red card on the opening day against Southampton.

Schar and Joelinton must avoid any further bookings in the league until matchday 20 in order to avoid suspension.

Should Joelinton or Schar be booked against Liverpool, they will miss Newcastle’s following match against Brentford on Saturday. Newcastle’s 20th game of the Premier League season is away to Tottenham Hotspur on January 4, 2025.

Elsewhere in Newcastle’s squad, there are also some other players at slight risk of a ban should they fail to keep their discipline in check in the upcoming games.

Lewis Hall and Sandro Tonali must avoid another two yellow cards in Newcastle’s next six matches having been booked three times all season while Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock and Lloyd Kelly have been booked twice.

Jacob Murphy, Nick Pope, Anthony Gordon and Callum Wilson all have one yellow card each.

After the 19 game, five booking and one-match ban cut-off point - the threshold changes to 10 bookings, 32 games and a two-match ban. Joelinton was the last Newcastle player to be banned for two matches after accumulating 10 yellow cards during the 2022-23 campaign.

Any player shown 15 bookings over the course of the season is handed a three-match ban but no player has ever been cautioned that many times during a single Premier League campaign.