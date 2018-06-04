Premier League rumours: Newcastle eye midfielder | Everton man watched by Bayern Munich | Liverpool, Manchester United in news

With the transfer window well underway, Rafa Benitez continues to be linked with a host of players.

And reports today suggest he is keen on an Arsenal midfielder while some newspapers are suggesting that a big name could be on his way out of St James's Park.

Here's the transfer news hitting the headlines today:

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere. The 26-year-old's contract at the Emirates Stadium runs out at the end of the month and he would be available on a free transfer should no new deal be agreed. New Gunners boss Unai Emery is reportedly keen to extend his stay, although West Ham, Everton and Crystal Palace are said to be interested alongside Benitez's side (Star)

New Everton manager Marco Silva has been credited with an interest in Newcastle skipper Jamaal Lascelles. The former Watford boss is reportedly keen to swoop in a £30m deal (Sun)

Fred is nearing a move to Manchester United as the Red Devils' £52m swoop is almost complete (Express)

Liverpool are still looking to seal a deal for £60m-rated Lyon forward Nabil Fekir, although reports that a deal was completed over the weekend are wide of the mark (Liverpool Echo)

Stephan Lichtsteiner continues to interest Arsenal, but the Juventus full-back confirmed that a deal to take him to North London is not yet done (London Evening Standard)

Huddersfield are interested in 22-year-old AC Milan striker Andre Silva (Sky Sports)

German giants Bayern Munich will keep a watchful eye on former Sunderland, and current Everton, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford at this summer's World Cup (Sun)

Leicester, West Ham and Southampton are keen on Lazio's Brazilian winger Felipe Anderson who is valued at £35m (Tuttosport)

