'Official' £26m bid made by Premier League club ahead of Man Utd after Newcastle United 'talks'
Premier League transfers: Tottenham Hotspur have lodged an official bid for defender Radu Dragusin.
Tottenham Hotspur has submitted an 'official bid' to sign Genoa defender Radu Dragusin, according to reports.
Spurs have submitted a bid totalling £26million with add-ons with Djed Spence heading in the other direction on loan, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Final negotiations are now understood to be taking place with personal terms already agreed in principle.
Ange Postecoglu's side are looking to secure the signings of both Dragusin and former Chelsea striker Timo Werner before Sunday's Premier League match against Manchester United (4:30pm kick-off). Werner has travelled to London for a medical ahead of a loan move from RB Leipzig.
Dragusin has been linked with several clubs, including Newcastle United, Manchester United and Arsenal. Newcastle scouted the defender and the player's agent Florin Manea claimed he had been in talks with The Magpies.
Last season, Manea said: "I talked about Newcastle, but they are not the only ones, there are several teams I am talking to," Manea said.
“The director [Dan Ashworth] with whom I made [a deal for Gabriel] Tamaș at West Brom is now at Newcastle. We have known each other since 2009. They are also watching him, but also other big clubs in England.
“There’s no official offer yet, but it’s coming. It will be a pleasant surprise when it arrives.”
Dragusin has been a regular in the Genoa side for each of the last two seasons in Italy having made 61 appearances for the club, scoring four goals. The Romanian previously played for Juventus but made just four first-team appearances before joining Genoa on an initial loan deal which was later made permanent.