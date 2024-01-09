Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tottenham Hotspur has submitted an 'official bid' to sign Genoa defender Radu Dragusin, according to reports.

Spurs have submitted a bid totalling £26million with add-ons with Djed Spence heading in the other direction on loan, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Final negotiations are now understood to be taking place with personal terms already agreed in principle.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ange Postecoglu's side are looking to secure the signings of both Dragusin and former Chelsea striker Timo Werner before Sunday's Premier League match against Manchester United (4:30pm kick-off). Werner has travelled to London for a medical ahead of a loan move from RB Leipzig.

Dragusin has been linked with several clubs, including Newcastle United, Manchester United and Arsenal. Newcastle scouted the defender and the player's agent Florin Manea claimed he had been in talks with The Magpies.

Radu Dragusin in action for Genoa.

Last season, Manea said: "I talked about Newcastle, but they are not the only ones, there are several teams I am talking to," Manea said.

“The director [Dan Ashworth] with whom I made [a deal for Gabriel] Tamaș at West Brom is now at Newcastle. We have known each other since 2009. They are also watching him, but also other big clubs in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s no official offer yet, but it’s coming. It will be a pleasant surprise when it arrives.”