Premier League's brutal Sunderland snub has Newcastle United supporters in stitches

The Premier League have brutally snubbed Sunderland over a lack of European heritage.

Sunderland were strangely omitted from a recent list posted by the Premier League, much to the amusement of Newcastle United supporters.

Just as Newcastle United returned from their biggest ever Champions League win on Wednesday night, the Premier League issued a post in tribute to England’s most recent European side, Crystal Palace.

Palace became the latest current Premier League side to play European football when they beat Dynamo Kyiv 2-0 in the Conference League on Thursday night.

According to the Premier League, The Eagles are the ‘17th current Premier League side to play European football’.

A post from the Premier League’s official accounts read: “Writing their name into the history books @CPFC are set to become the 17th current Premier League side to play European football, as they prepare to face Dynamo Kyiv in the Conference League.”

It was followed by a graphic which showed the 17 clubs’ first seasons playing European football. With Palace listed as 2025/26 following on from rivals Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023/24, then Fulham in 2002/03, Aston Villa in 1975/76, Newcastle United and Manchester in 1968/69, Leeds United in 1965/66, West Ham United and Liverpool in 1964/65, Arsenal in 1963/64, Everton in 1962/63, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur in 1961/62, Burnley in 1960/61, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea in 1958/59 and Manchester United in 1956/57.

Only three Premier League sides were omitted from the list: AFC Bournemouth, Brentford and Sunderland. Bournemouth and Brentford, who have spent most of their history in the lower levels of the English Football League, have never played in Europe before.

But Sunderland have, albeit briefly. During the 1973/74 season, Sunderland played in the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup after winning the 1973 FA Cup.

The Black Cats played four matches in total, being knocked out by Sporting Lisbon over two legs in the second round of the competition. They have not played in Europe since.

Why did the Premier League snub Sunderland?

The Premier League’s failure to acknowledge Sunderland’s brief European history is sure to amuse supporters of rival clubs. Several Newcastle supporters have expressed such amusement in response to the graphic.

The argument that the Cup Winners’ Cup is now defunct does not hold up, as Newcastle’s first European season is listed as 1968/69 when they played and won the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, which was abolished only a few years later and never recognised by UEFA.

The only argument the Premier League could have for not including Sunderland is the fact that the 17 clubs they have listed have all played European football during the Premier League era, while Sunderland’s first and only taste of European football came 52 years ago.

Newcastle United’s growing European history

Newcastle are competing in the Champions League this season in a campaign that will see them move above Leeds United into 7th in the all-time English club appearances in Europe.

The Magpies have played 142 matches so far in Europe with their remaining group phase matches taking them clear of Leeds on 147. Manchester City (216), Spurs (278), Chelsea (320), Arsenal (363), Manchester United (436) and Liverpool (450) have all played more games in Europe.

Sunderland, in contrast, have played four matches in Europe and will drop below Crystal Palace this season.