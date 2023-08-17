The £100million England star has made a habit of celebrating previous trophies rather wildly and previously landed himself in hot-water with Newcastle Unitedsupporters for suggesting his former Man City team-mate Riyad Mahrez had ‘played like Almiron’ while under the influence of alcohol following the 2021-22 Premier League title win.

Grealish has since apologised for the comments as Newcastle winger Miguel Almiron went on to have the best season of his Premier League career, netting 11 goals last season.

Still, alcohol was still on the menu as Grealish celebrated last season’s Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League wins lavishly.

But the 72-hour turnaround from Wednesday’s Super Cup match in Greece and Saturday’s Premier League match against Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium has limited the extent of the 27-year-old’s celebrations this time around.

“Put a ban on that [celebrations],” Grealish told TNT Sport. “We’ll go home tonight, eat some nice food and chill. We’ve got another game in three days. Recovery then back to the Premier League.

“We have a massive game against a really good team so it will be a really good test for us.”

City boss Pep Guardiola sarcastically hit out at the Premier League for their scheduling of the fixture so soon after playing the Super Cup match at the other end of Europe.

“Not one drop of alcohol,” Guardiola said. “We recover as much as possible because, again, from Greece, thank you so much for the Premier League to let us play on Saturday and not on Sunday or Monday, thank you so much!”

While Newcastle head into the weekend sitting top of the Premier League table following last weekend’s 5-1 win over Aston Villa, they have never won at the Etihad Stadium in the league, losing each of their last 14 visits.