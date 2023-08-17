Krul has joined newly-promoted Luton Town following a five-season stint at Norwich City. The former Netherlands international spent 12-years at Newcastle, making 184 first-team appearances before leaving to join Brighton & Hove Albion in 2017.

After a year at Brighton, Krul joined Norwich and went on to make 169 appearances for the club, earning two promotions to the Premier League in the process.

Luton made history by becoming the first club to progress from non-league football to the top flight in the Premier League era. But after losing their opening match of the campaign 4-1 against Brighton, they completed the signing of Krul.

Following his arrival, the 35-year-old told the club website: “The story of Luton Town speaks for itself, the last nine years has been an amazing journey and I’m excited to join that journey.

“It’s been a whirlwind for the club; I spoke to Carlton Morris and he spoke very highly about what’s happening at this club.

“I know Thomas Kaminski as well, it’s good to speak a bit of Dutch Flemish to him. It’s so important to have competition for places, if you look at the Premier League teams, they have lots of competition for spots and it should be no different here.”