£13m Leeds United ace set to snub Newcastle United in favour of European clubs

German defender Robin Koch is looking for a new club following Leeds’ relegation from the Premier League. Newcastle have registered an interest in the 26-year-old German international as Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his defensive options.

The Magpies boasted the joint best defensive record in the Premier League last season with 33 goals conceded while Leeds had the worst with 78. As a result, any move for Koch would see him become a squad player alongside the likes of Jamaal Lascelles rather than a regular starter.

Because of that, German outlet Kicker claim Koch would prefer to return to his home country as a first-choice defender over joining a Champions League side as a squad player. Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen are understood to be interested in the Leeds centre-back.

Koch joined Leeds from Freiburg for a reported £13million in 2020 and has gone on to make 77 appearances for the club. His contract at Elland Road expires next summer.

Newcastle currently have Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Jamaal Lascelles as centre-back options while Paul Dummett and Emil Krafth, neither of whom started a Premier League match last season, are able to play in the position.