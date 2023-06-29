News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United in ‘talks’ over new Saudi plan for St James’ Park

International football could return to Newcastle United's St James' Park home next season – thanks to the club's Saudi Arabian ownership.

Miles Starforth
Published 29th Jun 2023, 14:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 14:09 BST

Newcastle United could host a Saudi Arabia fixture at St James’ Park, according to a report.

The club, 80%-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund since a takeover in late 2021, is in “talks” to host an international between the country and Mexico, according to ESPN.

It is claimed that the two respective football federations are in discussions with the club over a proposed friendly on September 7.

The game would also have to be sanctioned by the Football Association.

Mexico are also reportedly planning to play South Korea at another stadium in England on September 12.

'New era'

Meanwhile, Newcastle's 2022/23 third strip was likened to the Saudi national kit after its launch last summer.

Kit manufacturer Castore, yet to reveal next season's change kits, stated that the strip was “commemorating a new era” for the club.

A statement read: “Emblazoned with a tonal map of Newcastle printed on the front – this kit is designed to represent the club’s past, present and future and our deep connection to this city.”

The white and green shirt proved popular with fans.

