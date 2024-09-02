Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United defender Jamal Lewis is on the verge of signing for Brazilian club Sao Paulo.

Lewis spent last season on loan at Watford, who had an option to sign the left-back but opted against exercising the clause this summer. The 26-year-old returned to Newcastle and featured in pre-season though Howe has been consistent in his message about the player looking for a move away with his contract set to expire next summer.

Lewis arrived at St James’ Park from Norwich City in 2020 for £15million and he has gone on to make 36 appearances for the club.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

With the Brazilian transfer window still open, Howe told The Gazette following Newcastle’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

“The players who have been linked to move like Jamal Lewis could possibly leave but certainly we hope no one else does,” he said.

Lewis is understood to have arrived in Brazil to finalise his move to the six-time Brazilian champions, with the loan move effectively bringing his Newcastle career to an end.

There could still be more exits to be confirmed now the English transfer window is over. Kieran Trippier has been linked with a move to Turkey which has been played down by Eddie Howe while Isaac Hayden is set to leave the club again after he was unable to secure a Championship move.

The midfielder experienced the same thing last summer and ended up joining Standard Liege on loan for the first half of the 2023-24 campaign. Hayden spent the second half of last season on loan at Queens Park Rangers but was unable to secure a permanent exit with two years left on his contract at St James’ Park.