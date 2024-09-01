Alan Shearer loved what Newcastle United star did in ‘huge’ win v Tottenham Hotspur

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United secured a 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur courtesy of goals from Harvey Barnes and Alexander Isak.

Barnes gave them the lead in the first-half as he pounced on a good ball from Lloyd Kelly to guide the ball past Guglielmo Vicario in the Tottenham Hotspur goal. Spurs then pegged back their hosts before Alexander Isak restored their lead with 12 minutes of normal time left to play.

The win ensured Newcastle would end the first period of the Premier League unbeaten as they head into the international break having taken seven points from their first three league games and progressed in the Carabao Cup. Whilst Isak will get the headlines, as will a returning Sandro Tonali who made his first St James’ Park appearance since returning from a ten-month ban, it was Barnes’ opener that sent the Magpies on their way.

That goal marked his second goal in back-to-back starts for the Magpies having also netted against Brentford in the final game of last season. After a frustrating debut campaign on Tyneside, Barnes will be hoping to have a more successful second season.

His strike against Spurs certainly caught the attention of Alan Shearer who described the win as ‘huge’.

Taking to X, on Barnes’ goal, Shearer wrote: ‘Gan on @harveybarnes97 #NEWTOT’

And on the win, he wrote: ‘A huge win for the Toon despite not being at their best!!! #NEWTOT’

Newcastle United’s win against Spurs ensured they ended the day three points above their opponents as Howe’s side head into the international break among a clutch of team still yet to taste defeat.