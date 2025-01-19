£20m-rated star fires shots at Sunderland after agreeing Newcastle United move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United transfer target James Trafford made two late penalty saves for Burnley against Sunderland on Friday night.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trafford was named Man of the Match in Burnley’s 0-0 draw with Sunderland in the Championship at Turf Moor after saving two Wilson Isidor penalties in the 86th and 97th minutes. The 22-year-old has now kept 17 clean sheets in 26 league appearances so far this season, conceding just nine goals.

Trafford delayed both penalties, much to the frustration of the Sunderland players and supporters. He was booked for time-wasting in the build-up to the second spot kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But after the match, Trafford smirked as he was asked if he deliberately delayed both penalties being taken.

“No, the first one me laces were undone,” he told Sky Sports. The second, my hammy is crying.”

After saving Isidor’s penalty, Trafford turned to the Sunderland fans to celebrate with a sharpshooter pose. Fans on social media were even quick to suggest its similarity to Newcastle striker Alexander Isak’s celebration - though we’ll let you be the judge of that.

Either way, Trafford remains on Newcastle’s radar in 2025 after the goalkeeper verbally agreed personal terms to join the club last summer. The Magpies made a £16million bid for the former Manchester City youngster in June 2024 that was rejected by Burnley, who were holding out for £20million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle have sent scouts to watch Trafford in action recently and will look to make a fresh move in the summer. Eddie Howe’s side previously signed Nick Pope from Burnley for £10million in 2022 but view Trafford as a potential long-term replacement for the 32-year-old.