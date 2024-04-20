£21m Man Utd move on hold as Newcastle United reach 'advanced stage'

The Magpies have been searching for a replacement for Dan Ashworth, who is currently on gardening leave following an approach from Manchester United. Newcastle are currently holding out for a £21million compensation fee to release Ashworth from his contract that would prevent him from joining another Premier League club until January 2026.

Newcastle will not allow Ashworth to join Old Trafford until after the summer 2024 transfer window as Man United look to lower the asking price for the 53-year-old. The Magpies are understood to be closing in on finding Ashworth’s successor having hired leading executive search firm Odgers Berndtson to help with the process. AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini was the latest name to be linked with the role along with the likes of Phil Giles, Tiago Pinto, Rui Pedro Braz and Paul Mitchell. The Athletic recently claimed that the search for a new sporting director is ‘at an advanced stage...but not yet complete’ with the club looking to identify a chosen candidate ‘soon’. The news could come as a boost for Manchester United in their battle to bring Ashworth to the club, but there are no guarantees that Newcastle’s stance will soften should a replacement for the former Brighton & Hove Albion man be found.