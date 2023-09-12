News you can trust since 1849
£22m Spurs star & Bayern Munich ace spotted at St James’ Park in boost for Newcastle United

St James’ Park hosted its second of two Saudi Arabia friendly matches on Tuesday night as Roberto Mancini’s side took on South Korea.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 12th Sep 2023, 17:58 BST- 2 min read
Saudi Arabia lost 3-1 to Costa Rica at St James’ Park on Friday evening before facing Korea at Newcastle United’s home stadium.

The matches come almost two years after Newcastle United were taken over by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

Two notable players were named in the South Korea starting line-up on Tuesday evening with Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung Min and Bayern Munich summer signing Kim Min Jae both in action.

Cho Gue Sung gave South Korea the lead in the first half with what would prove to be the only goal of the game as Jurgen Klinsmann’s side claimed a 1-0 win.

Kim Min-Jae of Republic of Korea is put under pressure by Abdullah Alhamddan of Saudi Arabia during the International Friendly match between Korea Republic and Saudi Arabia at St James' Park on September 12, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)Kim Min-Jae of Republic of Korea is put under pressure by Abdullah Alhamddan of Saudi Arabia during the International Friendly match between Korea Republic and Saudi Arabia at St James' Park on September 12, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)
While the arrangement of the friendlies has been met with some backlash and controversy, Newcastle are set to benefit from the matches financially and commercially.

Speaking last month, Magpies head coach Eddie Howe said about the friendly matches: “All I’d say on that is I think Newcastle is an incredible venue to play not just football, but we’ve hand bands, rugby, lots of different people, sports at the stadium and it is a truly iconic place to play.”

Cho Gue-Sung of Republic of Korea battles for possession with Ali Albulayhi of Saudi Arabia during the International Friendly match between Korea Republic and Saudi Arabia at St James' Park on September 12, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images) Cho Gue-Sung of Republic of Korea battles for possession with Ali Albulayhi of Saudi Arabia during the International Friendly match between Korea Republic and Saudi Arabia at St James' Park on September 12, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)
When asked if the matches will provide a boost for United in terms of Financial Fair Play, Howe responded: “Yeah, possibly. I don’t know any of the details behind how we’ve got to this point in the game taking place.

“So whether it’s a financial decision, possibly that might have come into it.”

But Howe wouldn’t discuss any potential concerns over the decision to play the matches at St James’ Park as he added: “To be honest, I haven’t really given it too much thought because of how busy my schedule has been.

“As I said, I found out like you guys did in the media, and I very quickly moved on.”

Saudi Arabia shocked the football world last winter by beating eventual World Cup winners Argentina in their opening game of the tournament in Qatar. Defeats to Poland and Mexico in the other two group stage matches saw Saudi Arabia finish bottom of the group.

