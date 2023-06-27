Willock, who joined Newcastle from Arsenal for £25million in August 2021, picked up a hamstring injury in the 4-1 win against Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park last month. The 23-year-old missed the final two matches against Leicester City and Chelsea as a result as United secured a top four finish in the Premier League.

But having used the break to recover from the injury that cut an impressive 2022-23 season short, Willock is now back on the grass as he prepares to return to pre-season training at Newcastle next month.

Willock has been spending time in Spain and posted an image of himself at the La Quinta Football Fields on the outskirts of Marbella on his Instagram account along with the caption: “Back on the pitch.”

The midfielder’s return to fitness will provide a welcome boost to Eddie Howe’s squad ahead of the new Premier League season. Providing he suffers no set-backs, Willock is likely to be available for Newcastle’s pre-season opener at Gateshead on July 15 (12:30pm kick-off).