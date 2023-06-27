£25m Newcastle United star provides four-word injury update after having season cut short
Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock has made significant progress on his recovery from a hamstring injury during the off-season.
Willock, who joined Newcastle from Arsenal for £25million in August 2021, picked up a hamstring injury in the 4-1 win against Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park last month. The 23-year-old missed the final two matches against Leicester City and Chelsea as a result as United secured a top four finish in the Premier League.
But having used the break to recover from the injury that cut an impressive 2022-23 season short, Willock is now back on the grass as he prepares to return to pre-season training at Newcastle next month.
Willock has been spending time in Spain and posted an image of himself at the La Quinta Football Fields on the outskirts of Marbella on his Instagram account along with the caption: “Back on the pitch.”
The midfielder’s return to fitness will provide a welcome boost to Eddie Howe’s squad ahead of the new Premier League season. Providing he suffers no set-backs, Willock is likely to be available for Newcastle’s pre-season opener at Gateshead on July 15 (12:30pm kick-off).
Newcastle then travel to Ibrox to face Rangers on Tuesday, July 18 (7:45pm kick-off) before heading off on a tour of America for the Premier League Summer Series which will see them face Chelsea, Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion ahead of the new season starting on Saturday, August 12 against Villa at St James’ Park (5:30pm kick-off).