Although the deal was agreed back in April, it could not officially be completed until the summer transfer window opened in England on Wednesday, June 14. Brighton confirmed the deal by posting ‘he’s officially ours’ along with a short video on social media.

Last summer, Newcastle had a £25million plus £5million in add-ons bid for the young Brazilian accepted in August but changed their plans when Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak became available as they turned their attention to a club record £63million move.

Following the interest from Newcastle, Joao Pedro signed a new contract at Vicarage Road until 2028. Despite deciding against a move for the Brazilian last summer, Newcastle retained an interest in the player before Brighton made a move.

Joao Pedro went on to score 11 goals in 35 appearances for Watford during the 2022-23 season before securing the move to The Amex Stadium.

Following the signing, Brighton technical director David Weir told the club website: “Joao has been a long-term target of ours, and he has also attracted a lot of interest from across Europe.

“So, we are delighted to have reached an agreement with a key target for the club ahead of the summer window opening, and it is great for Joao that he can focus on the new season, with his immediate future settled.

“He’s a brilliant young talent, technically very good, quick and with an eye for goal. He will complement our existing forward line very well. He also has settled well here, with good experience of both the Premier League and Championship and more than 100 games for Watford.

“We are really looking forward to starting work with him in pre-season, here in the UK and when we travel to the United States for the Premier League Summer Series.”