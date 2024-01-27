Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has reportedly made a decision on his future amid transfer interest from Newcastle United.

Heading into the final few days of the January transfer window, Belgian news outlet DH Les Sports have reported that Onana has opted against a move this month in favour of staying at Goodison Park and helping Everton survive a battle against relegation.

Newcastle United news:

Newcastle targeted the 22-year-old to bolster their midfield options with concerns over Joelinton's long-term future at the club. United head coach Eddie Howe admitted that he wasn't sure if Joelinton had played his last game for the club after a serious injury blow and contract uncertainty.

Manchester United and Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in Onana, who joined Everton from Lille in 2022 for £33million. But with The Toffees being charged twice for breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules resulting in a 10-point deduction and a second punishment pending, clubs are eyeing some of their more valuable assets.

Everton value the Belgium international at around £50million but may need to sell players in order to raise the funds required to comply with PSR. Last January, Newcastle were able to swoop in and sign Anthony Gordon from Everton for £45million including add-ons.

Due to the finances involved, Newcastle won't be able to make a permanent move for Onana this January unless they were to sell a player first. While several players such as Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and Kieran Trippier have been linked with moves away from the club in recent weeks, The Telegraph have reported that Newcastle may look at loan deals with obligations to buy at the end of the season.

Newcastle were heavily linked with a loan move for Kalvin Phillips this month but distanced themselves due to Manchester City's loan fee demands. Howe confirmed The Magpies' interest in the England international and explained that the club didn't push ahead with a deal due to the finances involved.

West Ham United have since signed Phillips on loan until the end of the season, paying a loan fee and 100% of the 28-year-old's wages.