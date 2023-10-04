Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hernandez is expected to line-up against Newcastle for PSG in the first Champions League match to take place at St James’ Park in over 20 years. Still the French international, who joined PSG from Bayern Munich for £34.6million over the summer, is not the first member of his family to come up against The Magpies this season.

Hernandez’ younger brother, Theo, started for AC Milan in the Champions League group stage opener at the San Siro last month. Despite Milan dominating the chances in the game, Newcastle were able to hold out for a 0-0 draw on their return to the competition.

And PSG’s Hernandez admitted he has spoken to his brother about Newcastle ahead of Wednesday night’s match.

“Obviously it was a different game,” he said. “They were playing away at the San Siro for a start. He told me more than anything else that [Newcastle] are solid.

“He told me they’re solid, compact and good on the counter-attack and their players are very quick going forward.”

While Hernandez is well experienced in the Champions League having won the competition with Bayern Munich in 2020 and finished as a runner-up with Atletico Madrid in 2016, the ‘special’ sense of occasion at St James’ Park is not lost on him.

“They have a great stadium and brilliant supporters,” the 27-year-old added. “We have to play quick and aggressive so we have to be focused.

“We will get chances to score. We love these games with intensity. Newcastle can’t wait to get out there too, it is 20 years since they were at this level at home.

“We realise it is a special game for them. But we have to manage the game, control the match, they will come at us at the beginning, quick out of the traps. I have played in Germany and Spain where the fans play a big role for their team.”