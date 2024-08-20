Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are still ‘months’ away from returning for Newcastle United after making a St James’ Park appearance on Saturday.

Botman and Lascelles both saw their 2023-24 campaigns cut short due to anterior cruciate ligament injuries in quick succession. Botman had been suffering with knee issues all season having done his ACL back in September 2023 before a second injury in March.

Newcastle captain Lascelles stepped into the side in Botman’s absence during the first half of the season before rupturing his ACL against West Ham United in March.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The defensive pair, along with Callum Wilson, were present at St James’ Park for Newcastle’s 1-0 opening day win against Southampton and posed in the post-match dressing room victory photo.

After five months on the sidelines, head coach Eddie Howe was asked just how close Lascelles and Botman were to returning to action.

“Yeah, I wouldn't expect either player back certainly for months,” said the Newcastle boss. “I think they are sort of around about halfway through their timetable of recovery. So a long way ahead for both players.

“They're looking good at the moment, but there's a lot of work ahead for that.”

Jamaal Lascelles is recovering from an ACL injury. | Getty Images

Newcastle may have to wait until late 2024 or even into 2025 before the pair are back in contention.

Lascelles also provided a small update on his progress in his programme notes earlier this month.

“I'm making really good progress, touch wood, in my recovery from injury,” he wrote. “With an ACL tear, there are a lot of steps you have to go through and it's important to take your time, but I should be starting to push on over the next few weeks.

“I can't wait to be back and as a group, we're excited for what the season has in store.”