Premier League football is about to return and Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton is still at risk of suspension.

To refresh, the Brazilian is just one booking away from a one-game ban in the Premier League after being shown four yellow cards in Newcastle’s opening seven league games. Joelinton must make it until matchday 20 without picking up another booking in order to avoid suspension.

Premier League rules state that any player shown five bookings in the opening 19 league matches is banned for one match.

While Joelinton avoided a booking last time out at Everton, he is on course to be banned ban unless he can go until the end of the year without picking up another yellow card in the league. Given his rate of yellow cards, avoiding a ban is highly unlikely.

But he could take some inspiration from his fellow Brazilian and Newcastle team-mate Bruno Guimaraes, who managed to go 11 matches without a booking last season and avoid a two-match ban. Joelinton would have to go one better and make it 12 games without a booking before Newcastle’s 20th game of the Premier League season which is, as things stand, away to Tottenham Hotspur on January 4, 2025. Next up for Joelinton and Newcastle is a return to action against Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off). Should he be booked in that game, he will miss the upcoming trip to Chelsea. After that, Newcastle host Arsenal at St James’ Park.

“I’ve had many chats with Joe, on different things but that was one part of it,” Howe said about Joelinton’s yellow card situation. “We don’t want to miss him, losing him is always very difficult especially so early in the season, it feels too early to miss a player through suspension.

“It’s something he has to control but sometimes there can be a tackle where you’re a second late and you get a booking which you sort of accept. Maybe it’s the other ones that we need to eradicate from our game.

“You can’t have a destroyer, ball-winner, brilliant at second balls, duels, tackler - that force that he is in the middle of the pitch and not accept sometimes he is going to miss-time tackles and sometimes he is going to pick up yellow cards - you can’t have it both ways. Of course, we don’t want to lose him to suspension, we will try and help him a bit but as I say, you can’t have it both ways.”

Only Chelsea duo Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana have been booked more times than Joelinton in the Premier League so far this season with five each. The pair will serve their ban in the upcoming match against Liverpool this Sunday.

Last season, Newcastle saw Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon and Kieran Trippier all serve one-match suspensions after accumulating five yellow cards.

This season, Dan Burn - who has been booked three times - must avoid another two bookings and Bruno Guimaraes, Fabian Schar and Lewis Hall must avoid three yellow cards in Newcastle’s next 12 matches having all been booked twice already this season.

Sandro Tonali, Jacob Murphy, Lloyd Kelly and Sean Longstaffall have one booking each.

During the 2022-23 season, Joelinton served a one-match ban for five bookings and a two-match ban for accumulating 10 yellow cards and now risks another ban this campaign.

After the 19 game, five booking and one-match ban cut-off point - the threshold changes to 10 bookings, 32 games and a two-match ban.

Any player shown 15 bookings over the course of the season is handed a three-match ban but no player has ever been cautioned that many times during a single Premier League campaign.