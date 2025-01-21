Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha is still yet to sign a new contract at the club amid transfer interest from elsewhere.

Newcastle United have been monitoring the Brazilian forward since his £44million move to the Premier League from Atletico Madrid in 2023. Arsenal have shortlisted Cunha as a potential attacking addition with the player valued at around £50million.

Amid the transfer interest, Wolves are keen to tie Cunha down to a new deal having reached a verbal agreement with the player earlier this month. But the new contract is still yet to be formalised.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Cunha’s situation is ‘one to be monitored’ as there are still ‘final details to clarify’ before he commits to a new deal at Wolves. The situation has alerted the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle, who will look to strengthen their attacking options in the summer transfer window.

A serious injury to Gabriel Jesus could see Arsenal act sooner with several players, including former Newcastle target Benjamin Sesko, on the club’s radar. Cunha visited St James’ Park with Wolves last week and came off the bench as a second-half substitute as Newcastle claimed a 3-0 win.

Wolves currently sit 17th in the Premier League table and are at risk of relegation which would almost certainly see Cunha leave the club in the summer transfer window. The Brazilian, who is international team-mates with Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes, has impressed in a struggling Wolves side with 22 goals in 51 appearances ahead of Monday night’s clash against Chelsea.