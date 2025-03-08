Newcastle United are keeping a close eye on AFC Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen heading into the summer transfer window.

Huijsen has enjoyed a breakthrough season so far in the Premier League since his £15million move from Juventus last summer. The 19-year-old is understood to have a £50million release clause in his contract at Bournemouth, which can be triggered this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported Huijsen’s £50million release clause and claimed Newcastle are in ‘constant’ communication with Bournemouth regarding the defender’s situation.

To add further fuel to the fire, Huijsen posted an image of himself on Instagram holding an Alexander Isak Newcastle United shirt as he browsed his collection. The image was a still from a YouTube video with Rodrigo Fáez which detailed through Huijsen’s daily routine and home.

The Spain Under-21s defender, who has also been linked with a move to Liverpool, could also be seen holding the shirt of Reds skipper Virgil van Dijk as he went through his collection.

“Here I have a very good one from Van Dijk,” Huijsen said. “Very good [player], I think I’m [a bit taller than him] but he’s much stronger.”

On his shirt acquired from Isak after Bournemouth’s 4-1 win over Newcastle at St James’ Park back in January, Huijsen added: “I have Isak here too. Yes, yes, yes [very difficult to stop] - a very good player.”

Interestingly, Huijsen is one of the few Premier League defenders to get the better of Isak this season as he and Bournemouth defensive partner Ilya Zabarnyi ended the Newcastle striker’s eight-goal scoring run in the Premier League.

Newcastle and Bournemouth are currently competing for European qualification in the Premier League. The Magpies sit sixth in the table, two points off the Champions League places and a point ahead of The Cherries in seventh.

Speaking on his YouTube channel last month, Romano said: “The release clause is £50m. Valid from summer 2025. Clubs can make it happen without negotiating with Bournemouth. Newcastle are informed and calling Bournemouth constantly about the situation of Dean Huijsen.”

Newcastle have strong links with Bournemouth through head coach Eddie Howe and assistant manager Jason Tindall, both of whom spent many years at the club as both players and coaches. Howe led Bournemouth from League Two to the Premier League before leaving the club after relegation in 2020.

Newcastle United targeting defensive additions

Newcastle’s top transfer target last summer was Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi. The Magpies made potential club record transfer bids for the England international but Palace ultimately rejected the offers in favour of keeping Guehi at Selhurst Park.

The centre-back is set to be entering the final year of his contract by the time the summer transfer window opens - providing an opportunity of a cut-price deal given Palace’s negotiating position has been weakened. Newcastle will look to bolster its defence this summer with Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles all out of contract as things stand.

Newcastle also have an ageing back line with currently injured 25-year-old Sven Botman the club’s only senior centre-back under the age of 30. Huijsen ticks a lot of boxes for Newcastle in terms of his age and profile, not to mention a £50million release clause that would circumvent the type of negotiation process they faced with Guehi and Palace last summer.

But looking deeper, Huijsen’s low-cost transfer to Bournemouth suggests there is still good value to be found in defenders on the continent, which is something sporting director Paul Mitchell is understood to be exploring.