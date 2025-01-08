Premier League release official Newcastle United footage confirming three-match ban

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Premier League have released footage of Jhon Duran’s sending off against Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Duran was shown a straight red by Anthony Taylor after raking his studs down Fabian Schar’s back following a strong but fair challenge from the former Switzerland international. A swift VAR check confirmed the decision and Duran was given his marching orders before slamming down a water bottle in frustration over the call and subsequently being handed a three-match ban.

Unai Emery also cut a frustrated figure on the sidelines following the incident with a fracas in the tunnel at half-time of the incident resulting in Jason Tindall and an Aston Villa analyst being sent off by Taylor. Newcastle United, who were 1-0 up at the time of Duran’s red, would run out comfortable 3-0 winners and move above Villa in the Premier League table as a result.

However, post-match, Emery revealed his frustrations at the decision and VAR’s failure to intervene and overturn the red card. “We have to use VAR.” Emery said. “VAR is to help the referee and today, whether it’s fair or unfair, it’s not his intention [to foul Schar]. It’s not clear a red card.”

Just-shy of a fortnight on from that match, the Premier League have now released footage of the incident and what Taylor, his assistants and the VAR were saying to each other in the moments just before Duran was shown a red card. The video shows Taylor being advised that a caution would suffice and Howard Webb, speaking on the Mic’d Up Show, believes that Taylor was within his rights to stick to his initial decision of a red card.

Webb said: “You can hear on the comms a range of opinions. The fourth official makes a comment based on what he's seen, the assistant referee suggests it might be a yellow card. But the best placed match official by a long way is the referee, who is right behind the situation.

“He sees Fabian Schar make that clean tackle - and then Duran takes a few steps and then moves his right leg across from right to left and onto the back of Schar, who is on the floor. He deemed that to be a deliberate action by Duran and one of violent conduct.

“It's always hard to read players' minds, you have to judge the actions that we see, the physical evidence to make our judgements. And in this situation, the referee saw the action, felt it was a red card offence.

“And the VAR saw the movement of that leg onto the back of Schar and didn't feel that the on-field referee's call was obviously wrong - he probably agreed with it - and it stayed as an on-field call as a red card.”

He continued: “You need a level of certainty to send a player off, the referee had that. He's got a great view of that, he would have seen a dynamic motion when the two players are going through and challenging for the ball.

"But the referee felt the action of the right leg coming down on the back of the opponent's back was violent conduct and he sent him off. It was always going to be check complete once that referee's call had been given as a red card for violent conduct.”