Since leaving Newcastle in 2019, Joselu has rejuvenated his career back in Spain with 52 goals over the last four seasons. The Spaniard was released by Alaves following relegation last season, joining Espanyol where he scored 17 goals in 37 appearances in 2022-23.

Joselu’s impressive form at club level also saw him earn his first caps for Spain as he scored twice after coming off the bench to make his debut back in March before he scored a dramatic late winner in the 2-1 Nations Leauge semi-final win over Italy last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now 33, Joselu is set for a spectacular return to Real Madrid, whom he left in 2012 to join Bundesliga side Hoffenheim. The striker agreed personal terms almost two weeks ago with Real now finalising the loan move from Espanyol.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims the 14-time European champions have agreed a one-year loan deal with Espanyol with a £500,000 loan fee and an option to buy clause of £1.28million.

Joselu boasts a unique record for Real Madrid having scored in both of his only first-team appearances for the club while excelling for the Castilla side. He scored 40 goals in 73 appearances for Real’s ‘B-team’ between 2010 and 2012.