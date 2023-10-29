‘We fear’ - £75m Newcastle United duo ruled out of Man Utd, Arsenal & Dortmund after surgery blow
Eddie Howe has shed more light on Newcastle United’s injury situation amid a busy fixture schedule.
Newcastle were dealt a double injury blow in the 1-0 Champions League defeat against Borussia Dortmund as both Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy were forced off.
Ahead of the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Howe revealed there was some uncertainty over the two injuries with both players being assessed further on Friday.
And after the 2-2 draw at Molineux, the Newcastle boss provided an update on Isak’s groin and Murphy’s shoulder injuries.
“Alex is still where he is,” Howe said. “He’s aggravated the injury he suffered at West Ham and we’ll wait and see whether he’ll be fit before the international break, there’s a high chance he won’t be but we’ll see.
“And Jacob, we fear might need an operation on his shoulder.”
Isak is now set to miss the upcoming matches against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night (8:15pm kick-off), the Premier League match at home to Arsenal next Saturday (5:30pm kick-off) and away to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday, November 7 (5:45pm kick-off). Newcastle’s final match before the international break is at AFC Bournemouth on November 11 (5:30pm kick-off).
Meanwhile, Murphy faces an extended spell out of action with surgery looking likely.
In addition to the new injuries and Sandro Tonali’s lengthy ban from playing, Newcastle will also be without Harvey Barnes (foot), Elliot Anderson (back) until around the festive season while Sven Botman (knee) and Lewis Miley (illness) push to return before the international break.