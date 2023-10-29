Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shay Given doesn’t believe that his former side should have been awarded a penalty after Hwang Hee-chan was adjudged to have fouled Fabian Schar in the box. It was a contentious moment that was labelled as ‘scandalous’ by Gary O’Neil after the match.

Given, who was a pundit on Sky Sports for the game, believes VAR should have intervened and allowed referee Anthony Taylor to watch the incident himself. Given said: “I think, live, Anthony taylor makes the right decision, that’s my opinion. But when we look at the replays and the different angles, I don’t think it is a penalty.

“The on pitch referee makes the right decision as he only gets one chance to see it. But we all agree that we don’t think it’s a penalty.

“The argument is VAR should say ‘have a look at this Anthony because it’s a big, big decision in the game. Come across and if you still think it’s a penalty then we will stick with it.’ I think there’s enough there for the VAR to say ‘just come and have a look because you might have made the wrong decision.”

Given wasn’t the only one who believed the Magpies were fortunate to be awarded a spot-kick on Saturday evening with Newcastle United’s all-time record scorer Alan Shearer also admitting that he didn’t believe Schar was fouled. Taking to X, Shearer wrote: ‘Never a penalty’ along with three laughing emojis.

When asked about the decision, Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe described it as a ‘contentious’ call. Speaking to the Gazette, Howe said: “Our one is a contentious penalty.

“I think Fabby has just got to the ball first so I can see why the referee has given the penalty but I haven’t seen the replay of it so I’m going live.

“Of course with the long delay I knew it was a tight call which thankfully went our way.”