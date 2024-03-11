Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yankuba Minteh's goalscoring streak for Feyenoord continues as he found the net once again in a 3-0 win over Heracles in the Dutch Eredivisie on Sunday.

The Newcastle United loanee opened the scoring with a first-time finish after a smart dummy from Lutsharel Geertruida to grab his eighth goal of the season in only his 14th start. It was the 19-year-old winger's fourth goal in his last three matches having scored in the 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven last weekend and a brace in a 2-0 win over Almere City the week prior.

Seven of his goals have come in the league while he also scored in the Champions League group stage defeat against Celtic in December.

Minteh joined Newcastle from Odense in the summer for around £7million before being loaned out to Feyenoord for the 2023-24 season. There was talk of Newcastle bringing Minteh back to the club during the January transfer window amid an injury crisis. But with no recall clause in place, the club didn't push to cut his loan deal short. Minteh will compete the season at Feyenoord and is set to return to Tyneside at the end of the season for further assessment. Then a decision will be made on whether to loan him out once again or keep him as part of Eddie Howe's first-team squad in the Premier League.

Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh is on loan at Feyenoord. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

But Feyenoord technical director Dennis te Kloese has confirmed that the club will enter talks over the possibility of taking Minteh on loan for another season.

"Newcastle United will discuss this in April,” he told AD in the Netherlands. "He's getting better. His speed is incredible and he's still very young."

Minteh is also open to another season at Feyenoord. After scoring at the weekend, he said: "If I have the chance to stay here, I do. Feyenoord is a fantastic club."