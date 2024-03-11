Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier revealed his surprise when Bayern Munich came calling in January.

The Bundesliga champions saw a £12.8million bid for Trippier rejected by Newcastle during the winter transfer window. Bayern then officially withdrew their interest in the right-back as Trippier remained at Newcastle.

The 33-year-old joined Newcastle from Atletico Madrid for £12million in January 2022 and has gone on to make 88 appearances for the club, the majority of which have been as captain. Despite Trippier's contract expiring next summer, United were determined to keep hold on the player in January.

Reflecting on the transfer saga, Trippier said: "Not really [difficult]. It was actually crazy, to be honest, because I was in New York and I was woken up at 5am their time saying, 'Bayern Munich want to sign you', so I was like, 'This is a bit random'.

"I never thought at 33-year-old that Bayern Munich would want to sign me, so it was more of a shock to me than anybody.

“Then I just got on the phone to the manager straight away and, to be honest, the manager knows the commitment I've got for the club. I never once tried to force a move out of the club.

"I'm here now and the owners know the commitment I have shown to the club."

Kieran Trippier celebrates scoring for Newcastle United v Luton Town.

An offer to join one of the most successful clubs in world football may have been made more inviting to Trippier given the fact two of his former Tottenham Hotspur team-mates, Harry Kane and Eric Dier, are currently at Bayern.

When asked if he had spoken to Kane about the potential move, Trippier added: "I speak to Harry all the time.

"Harry was texting me, of course, but it just wasn't the right thing for me. But I take it as a compliment that a club like Bayern Munich wanted to sign me.

"[Kane] wasn't pushing, he was just texting 'Is it true?', just little things like that, really, just telling me it's warmer than Newcastle and having a bit of banter!

“But no, Harry's a professional, he wouldn't try and tap me up, as we say. There was nothing to say, really."

Kieran Trippier of England celebrates with team mate Harry Kane after scoring his team's first goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Semi Final match between England and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 11, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Trippier's decision to leave Atletico Madrid and return to England with Newcastle in 2022 was heavily influenced by his family and young children. And that came into his thoughts once again following the approach from Bayern.

But the right-back feels that other players in his position would have 'jumped at the chance'.

“Of course [it's flattering]," Trippier continued. "As I said, I'm 33 years old, I never thought that someone like Bayern would come in for me at the age that I'm at, so I take it as a compliment.

"A massive club – I think plenty of other players would have jumped at the chance to go to Bayern, and that's fact.

"But I've been loyal to the club and my family is important – travelling three different countries in three years, it's not really ideal, is it?"