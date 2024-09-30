Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe has suggested he will play a ‘very strong’ Newcastle United team against AFC Wimbledon despite hinting at changes.

Newcastle drew 1-1 with Manchester City at St James’ Park on Saturday and will now host League Two side Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday night.

Kieran Trippier and Sandro Tonali both started the match against City but went off in the closing stages with suspected cramp. Howe revealed that both players would be assessed ahead of the match with changes expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Looking ahead to the match, the Newcastle boss said: “I think we will see this as an opportunity to get game-time for those who haven't but still pick a very strong team.

“Ultimately we need to pick a team that will take us through to the next round. It's a vitally important game and our preparation will be the same as it would be for a Premier League game.”

Miguel Almiron is expected to come into the side on the right wing after limited game-time so far this season.

Will Osula could be handed his first competitive appearance at St James’ Park and full debut following his £15million arrival from Sheffield United in the summer. The 21-year-old forward came off the bench for a brief cameo in the 3-1 defeat at Fulham in what remains his only competitive outing for the club to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Osula started the 1-0 friendly win over Stade Brestois in August at St James’ Park, having a goal ruled out for offside.

And Howe has hinted that the young forward could get a chance on Tuesday with Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak both out injured.

“Possibly,” Howe said when asked if Osula would start. “We're assessing our options. We're light in the centre forward area. Anthony [Gordon] did really well on Saturday, we were really pleased with his commitment to the roles, his endeavour and pressing was incredible.

“We really like Will. He's settled in really well. He's training well behind the scenes, we're developing his game in lots of different areas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Osula is Newcastle’s fourth choice striker and has had minimal game-time so far this campaign. While he hasn’t scored in the Premier League or Championship during his senior career, the Danish forward does boast a solid record in the domestic cup competitions with six goals in seven appearances across the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

“There is a process new signings have to go through, depending on their respective pathways of how they get to this point,” Howe explained. “With Will, we were well aware that we’d have to go to work as coaches and Will would have to go to work as the player to develop himself, to improve every area of his game to become a Premier League striker.

“We feel he has the attributes to do that. He’s very, very quick, and physically excellent. He’s a tall, imposing character and his best asset is running in behind and stretching the line for us. He has some things to smoothen out in his game.

“We’ve seen already, certainly from the battles he’s had against out centre-halves in training, he has an ability to score goals and have a physical impact in the game, to make it uncomfortable for defenders.

“We are working hard with him and he’s working hard. His attitude has been excellent. He comes in with a big smile on his face every day. His career and his game is going in the right direction.”