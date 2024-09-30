Newcastle United forward teases injury return after two-month absence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United forward Garang Kuol has teased his return from a long-term injury absence.

Kuol has been out of action for over two months after picking up a knee injury during pre-season. The 20-year-old featured for Newcastle in the post-season friendly matches in Australia back in May but is yet to make his competitive debut for the club since joining from Central Coast Mariners in January 2023.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kuol has had unsuccessful loan spells at Hearts and Volendam over the past two seasons and was expected to leave on loan once again over the summer but an injury prevented the move. Kuol has also been prevented from playing for Newcastle’s Under-21s due to his knee issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Australian youngster has teased his return on social media by posting an image of himself in action for Newcastle along with an hourglass emoji on Instagram - suggesting he is counting down to his return. He followed the post with images of himself in action for Central Coast Mariners and the Australia national team.

Kuol is unlikely to feature for Newcastle’s first team in the Premier League this season with head coach Eddie Howe stressing another loan spell for the player will be ‘important’. While he has missed the opportunity to join a domestic club or a major European league on loan, there are still options abroad for Kuol.

A-League clubs are still able to sign players with the Australian season set to start in October.

His contract at Newcastle runs until the summer of 2026.