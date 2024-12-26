£90m Newcastle United and Aston Villa stars at risk of Premier League ban

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four Newcastle United and Aston Villa players are at risk of a Premier League ban.

Newcastle United face Aston Villa at St James’ Park this afternoon (3pm kick-off) aiming to extend their recent good run of form. Three wins in a week left the Magpies sat 8th in the Premier League table on Christmas Day, two points and two places below today’s opponents.

Unai Emery’s side defeated Manchester City 2-1 at Villa Park at the weekend with goals from Jhon Duran and Morgan Rogers against his former club earning the Villains a win against the reigning champions. However, the latter of that pair, alongside three other players, is just one booking away from a Premier League suspension.

Rogers, alongside teammate Matty Cash and Newcastle United duo Sandro Tonali and Fabian Schar, have all picked up four bookings in the Premier League so far this season. The quartet know if they are booked by Anthony Taylor later today, then they will miss their side’s next league match. Aston Villa face Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday night - the same day Newcastle United take on Manchester United at Old Trafford.

In order to avoid being handed a one-match ban for picking up five yellow cards, a player must not pick up five bookings before their team has played 19 league matches. For Newcastle United, that means Schar and Tonali must not get booked against Villa or the Red Devils with both Lewis Hall and Bruno Guimaraes also walking a disciplinary tightrope - although they would need to get booked in both of their next two games in order to be handed a ban.

Joelinton, who missed the win over Ipswich Town at the weekend after picking up his fifth booking of the season against Leicester City, will be back and available for selection this weekend having served his suspension. Dan Burn is the only other Magpies player to have served a one-match ban for picking up five yellow cards this season.

Schar and Guimaraes, however, will miss the first-leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Arsenal having picked up two bookings in that competition this season.