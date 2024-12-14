Newcastle United face Leicester City this afternoon with three players at risk of a Premier League suspension.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Fabian Schar have all picked up four yellow cards in the Premier League this season. That means that if any of the trio are booked this afternoon against Leicester City, then they will be suspended for Newcastle United’s next Premier League match.

Dan Burn has already served a one-game suspension this season as he was forced to watch his side’s defeat to West Ham from the sidelines after being shown his fifth booking of the campaign against Nottingham Forest 15 days prior. Tonali, Joelinton and Schar are currently the ones walking a tight disciplinary tightrope and whilst a yellow card this afternoon would rule them out of next weekend’s game against Ipswich Town, they would still be eligible to play against Brentford on Wednesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s because Premier League yellow card suspensions do not carry over into the Carabao Cup. Whilst Sean Longstaff will be suspended for that match because of an accumulation of bookings, his yellow cards were shown in Carabao Cup matches and so will serve a competition specific suspension.

Suspensions only carry over from the Premier League to the Carabao Cup because of red card offences. Newcastle United felt those rules first-hand when Nick Pope was shown a red card against Liverpool in Newcastle’s final league game before their Carabao Cup final against Manchester United in February 2023.

Speaking last month about Schar and Joelinton approaching a potential suspension, Howe said: “With those guys, the likelihood is that they will get booked before the cut-off point but that’s why we have the squad.”

Leicester City, meanwhile, will be without Boubakary Soumare this afternoon as he serves a one-game ban after picking up his fifth booking of the season last weekend against Brighton. Jamie Vardy, Jordan Ayew and Wilfred Ndidi are currently just one booking away from a ban as well, however, the latter of the trio is not expected to feature at St James’ Park this afternoon because of injury.