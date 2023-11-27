Paris Saint-Germain v Newcastle United team news: Four more players have been ruled out for the Champions League match on Tuesday night (8pm kick-off).

Newcastle United will be without four more first-team players for the Champions League trip to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night, as per UEFA rules.

Newcastle head to France with a squad decimated by injuries and suspensions. On Saturday, The Magpies beat Chelsea 4-1 with a starting line-up featuring 17-year-old Lewis Miley and a bench with three goalkeepers, four Under-21s players, as well as Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie.

Although Newcastle will be bolstered by the return of Lewis Hall on Tuesday night, two more players from Saturday's matchday squad have been forced to withdraw from the side for the trip to PSG.

Both Ritchie and goalkeeper Mark Gillespie will drop out of the side as they have not been named in Newcastle's Champions League group stage squad. Emil Krafth and Javier Manquillo, who missed the Chelsea game through illness and injury respectively, have also been omitted from the squad and can't feature.

When asked about Krafth's absence against Chelsea, Howe told The Gazette: “Thankfully that was just illness, so no injury. He can't play in the Champions League, but he would have been okay [for PSG]."

With Sean Longstaff a major doubt for the match, Newcastle could be without at least 14 first-team players for the PSG match - leaving Howe unable to name a full bench. Newcastle are able to name up to 12 substitutes in the Champions League but they will have to turn to their Under-21s players to bolster it as much as possible on Tuesday evening.

Champions League squad rules

In the Champions League, 17 players can be named in the squad without any restrictions. Then, in order to name more players in their squad, clubs must include up to eight further homegrown players.

Of the eight homegrown players, at least four must be club-trained in order to name a full squad of 25. If a club are unable to fill the homegrown or club-trained player quotas, their squad sizes will be reduced accordingly.

While players born on or after January 1, 2002 - such as Tino Livramento and Hall - do not need to be included in the 25-man squad in order to be eligible to play in the Premier League, they do need to be included in the Champions League squad lists.

Because of this a second list, ‘List B’ must be submitted to UEFA which includes players born on or after January 1, 2002 who have been eligible to play for the club in question for an uninterrupted period of at least two years or three years including a one-year loan spell. Players such as Lewis Miley and Ben Parkinson fall into this category.

But more recent Under-21s recruits such as Amadou Diallo and Alex Murphy - both of whom made their Premier League debuts on Saturday from the bench - can't be included having joined from West Ham United and Galway United respectively last season.

An unlimited number of players can be named on ‘List B’ and they can be submitted by midnight the day before a match in order for players to be eligible to play. Newcastle have only three club-trained first-team players in Elliot Anderson, Sean Longstaff and Paul Dummett, meaning they could only name a ‘List A’ squad of up to 24 players, or 23 players with Anderson named in ‘List B’.

After omitting the four players from Newcastle’s Champions League squad, Howe told The Gazette: “Very difficult [decisions]. It was a difficult situation for me and the club to be in really where we had to leave players out of the squad and we don’t want to leave anyone out.