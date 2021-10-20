Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has supported the ‘sensible’ approach taken by Newcastle United’s new owners following their £305m purchase of the club just under a fortnight ago.

Robinson, speaking to Football Insider, believes that Luis Campos, who has been linked with a role at Newcastle, would be a good appointment at St James’s Park, however, he also worries about the unprecedented task at hand facing the new owners:

“Campos had an incredible amount of success at other clubs,” he told Football Insider.

Newcastle United's new director Amanda Staveley (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

“As good as he is, it is hard to know whether he would be a success. The task at hand is something that has never been done before in football.

“The sporting director needs to come in and then oversee millions and millions of spending on both players and infrastructure. Whoever comes in is going to be in charge of a multi-million-pound project.”

“Newcastle need somebody who has a very good network, can work with new players and a new manager.

“I think the owners have done the right thing in taking their time. This needs to be thought about carefully.

“Newcastle have a huge amount of money but they do not want to waste money on bad managers and bad players. The approach has been calculated and I think that’s sensible.”

Newcastle face Crystal Palace on Sunday aiming to return to Tyneside with three points for the first time this season.

